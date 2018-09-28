Pulse.com.gh logo
HIV/AIDS patient infects neighbour’s baby after breastfeeding it


  • Published:
A 27-year-old Kenyan woman from Nakuru County is facing trial following accusation that she deliberately infected a neighbour’s 9-month-old baby with HIV/AIDS after breastfeeding it without the mother’s knowledge.

Tuko.co.ke reports that mother of the poor child, Priscilla Ndung’u left it in the care of Susan Njeri and left for work, but did not know that she was an HIV/AIDS patient.

State prosecutor, Sandra Kosgei is reported to have told Principal Magistrate Joe Omido on Tuesday, September 18 that the suspect breastfed the baby when it was crying.

READ ALSO: Porn star narrates how and why she joined the ‘trade’

It is reported that some other neighbours who knew the suspect’s condition became alarmed to see her breastfeeding the little baby, hence they called and informed Priscilla Ndung’u about it.

The prosecutor requested of the court to grant her sufficient time to conduct further due diligence as police and medical reports were sketchy.

The court upheld her request, saying: “The accused is hereby remanded pending the conclusion of the investigation. The bond terms will be revisited on October 2.”

This must be a big lesson for parent to be wary of people in whose care they leave their children.

