Gunmen invaded Seventh-Day Adventist Church's live service, kidnap pastor & members (video)

As soon as the choristers saw the armed intruders, they dropped their mics and tried to take refuge by the side of the altar, while the fear-stricken pastor too followed.
However, the gunmen pulled them out and took them away.
Miami Herald reports that the victims were released shortly after the dramatic incident.
The news portal reported the church’s founder, Gregory M. Figaro as having expressed serious concerns about the incident.
“If this can happen, then anything is possible in the country because there is no respect for any institution, whether it’s a church or school,” he is quoted as saying.