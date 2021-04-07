Pregnant woman who got pregnant again 3 weeks later gives birth to twins on the same day

READ ALSO: Tepa SHS student stabs shopkeeper to death over polythene bag

"This is not supposed to happen at all, especially in humans," Roberts said.

The case of the happy woman who reportedly gave birth in September last year is not common.

Known as "superfetation", Roberts’ case happens to be record-breaking because her three-week interval is the longest time between conceptions. Past cases include women who conceived again 10 days after becoming pregnant the first time, reports say.

Superfetation occurs when a second egg is fertilised by sperm and implants in the uterus after another fertilised egg has already done so.