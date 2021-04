Ebenezer Opoku, who is a friend to the shopkeeper and was present at the time, got involved in the matter and it resulted in an exchange of words.

Although the deceased left the scene angry amid murmuring, Ebenezer followed him to his house and stabbed him in his back while he was explaining to his brother what had transpired, police say.

Sensing danger, the suspect attempted to escape, but residents arrested and handed him over to the Kenyasi Police.