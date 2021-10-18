"Guys with pure intentions are boring" – Lady says heartbreaks are necessary

"Guys with pure intentions are boring," @missmwenya wrote on the microblogging site. It is unclear what prompted her to make such a nebulous claim.

Meanwhile, some Twitter users including fellow women have disagreed with her, while a few others said she has a point.

In another news, a pastor has narrated how he informed his wife about his impotence before their marriage but she accepted his proposal, then miraculously, he got healed of the impotence on their wedding day.

Pastor Olumide Oni of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries located in Wuye town of Nigeria’s Abuja State disclosed this in an interview with The Punch.

According to him, when he met his wife, Toyin, many years ago, he thought it prudent to inform her about his impotence, so that she would not feel betrayed after discovering the truth later.

To his surprise, Toyin assured him that his impotence didn’t matter to her because God had revealed to her that he [Pastor Olumide Oni] was meant to be her husband.

“Before I married her, I told her I was impotent. But she said she had prayed to God and God had also confirmed that I was her husband and that there was nothing to worry about.

“I took her to Dr D. K. Olukoya, our father in the Lord, who also confirmed that to her. I told Dr Olukoya and one pastor Solomon Akinade the secret. These were the two people that were aware of my impotence.

“Anyway, my wife said she was going to continue with the marriage, impotence or not since God said she should marry me. That is why Pastor Mrs Oluwatoyin Oni is not just a wife. She is a God-given woman to my ministry and calling.

“So, on the day of my wedding, I told the officiating pastors, Pastor Olaoye, in particular, that I would not be able to continue with the wedding, as I was having stomach upset and feeling uncomfortable.

“{I pleaded with him to round off quickly. They quickly rounded off the wedding. We were to go to Saint Finnbas School, by Akoka College of Education. As of that time, the man in charge of that school happened to be my (house fellowship) member. Red carpet all over the place, the venue was free of charge but I could not go for the reception because of the stomach ache.