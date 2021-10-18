Amazing transformation of 21-year-old man bullied for being born different (video)

His story touched the hearts of many individuals and humanitarian organisations and they started donating through a GoFundMe account to help give him treatment and better life.

According to the earlier report that brought him into the limelight, the mother who had lost five children prayed out of desperation to God for another child, saying she would even welcome a disabled child.

Then, when she became pregnant again, she gave birth to Senzimana Eli who bullies referred to as a monkey, while others too assaulted him physically.

He had a penchant for living in the forest. He ran away when he saw people and did not like living among members of his community.

His mother had to be chasing him in the bushes to bring him home but he would return to the woods in no time, and this became imaginably a stressful daily routine for the poor woman.

According to the report, the young man is unable to speak but hears.

Now, in the latest video report by Afrimax English, the team has managed to send Senzimana to a school for special children where he has been admitted and undergoing training to become useful to his family and society.

Afrimax went further to build a fully furnished house for her mother who was living in a dilapidated house.