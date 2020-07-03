But her dreams were shattered three years ago when her groom whom she dated for three years disappeared with their wedding funds leaving her in debt of KSh 200, 000.

Handsome pastor vanishes with wedding gown and GHS10,858 fund leaving bride-to-be in debt

Life took a twist when her groom's prophetic friends, advised her against the wedding saying their marriage would not last since God had not ordained it.

“After they prophesied my doomed marriage, my lover changed, he started behaving weirdly. He argued that there was pressure from his family members to stop the wedding,” she narrated.

But Irene stood by her faith and love urging them to fight for their hearts.

“Three weeks to our wedding, the prophets came again, this time they insisted that they had been informed by God that our marriage would not last and it had to be stopped. I was heartbroken, I kept asking God why he allowed me to go on with the courtship that wasted my three years,” she said.

Irene disclosed that she and John Nelson Juma, a pastor dated since 2016 but three weeks to their wedding, her lover disappeared with the entire amount that had been raised by family members and friends.

“We had a joint account and that’s where we had been depositing the money in preparation for our wedding which was coming up on August 11, 2018, John walked away from me without telling me a word,” she said.

The woman said she had bought a gown at Sh30, 000 which John disappeared with and left her with nothing but debts.

“I know where he lives now and two weeks ago, I was informed by one of his cousins that he got married to another woman early this year. I have accepted my fate and leave everything to my God,” she said.

She explained that they held their first pre-wedding on July 5, 2018. Irene told Tuko.co.ke that the bride’s maid and groomsmen had already made their wedding clothes ready for the big day only for the groom to disappear.

“I want John to come out and pay back the money that had been contributed by the people. The bridesmaid and groomsmen are always on my neck seeking a refund of the money they had spent. I feel devastated,” added Irene whose life is now a shadow of her former self.

The 24-year-old lady said whenever she walks in public, she is always loathed by their former friends and relatives. She acknowledged experiencing emotional and psychological torture with her mother being the only person giving her a shoulder to lean on.

Irene asked the police to help her in getting back the money from her ex-lover to clear the pending debts.

“If the money is still in the account, let him withdraw it and pay back the people who need to be refunded. I need to live a peaceful life,” she said.

