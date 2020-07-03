The call came on the back of a viral video of a Cameroonian medical doctor Kameni Pierre, claiming to have been healed of Coronavirus by Prophet TB Joshua via his church channel, Emmanuel TV.

The gynecologist and obstetrician who claimed to have suffered Coronavirus said in the video that he received his healing after he called in for prayers during an interactive programme on Emmanuel TV from the isolation center he was placed in.

Pierre said he displayed his result and 'vomited out’ the disease while receiving prayers from the popular Nigerian Pastor whose prediction of when exactly the deadly virus would vanish itself failed to come to pass.

Reacting to the doctor’s claim during an interactive media session, the WHO Director-General, Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus told Cameroonian journalist Simon Ateba that faith and science should “go together”.

“We know many religious leaders who would really advise their followers to follow their faith and at the same time use science. The two do not contradict; they go together… We will call on all religious leaders to be in this fight and save lives,” Ghebreyesus said.

READ ALSO: Renowned surgeon Dr. Richard Kisser of Trust Hospital dies after contracting COVID-19

Backing the WHO boss was the agency’s Executive Director of Health Emergencies, Dr Michael Ryan who said they are prepared to collaborate with bodies like The Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) to advance the fight against Coronavirus.

“Certainly, spiritual leadership is very important in a time like this," he said.

The Synagogue Church of All Nations is not the only church that has claimed to have healed COVID-19 patients. The Winners Chapel in Nigeria also claimed to have healed over a hundred people of the deadly virus.