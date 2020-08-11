According to the man, he took the girl took home for a one night romp but ever since their fun moment together she has refused to leave.

The yet-to-be-identified man recounted how he met her in a bar, took good care of her and she followed him home for “activities” hoping she would leave the next day, only for her to request that she spends another night.

However, he was hit with a huge shock when he came home, hoping that she has left only for her to use the money he gave her to leave, to cook for him and cleaned his house.

“HELP, SHE HAS REFUSED TO LEAVE, SHE IS NOT MY CHOICE!! “This lady you’re seeing by my side, I met her on Friday at a bar, I called her to sit by my side and I bought goat pepper soup and drinks for her… “I took her home, one thing led to another, we had non-stop s..x till morning hoping she will leave but she pleaded to spend another night again.

“I accepted, we had marathon s..x again till daybreak… “I woke up to prepare for Sunday service, gave her 10k for her transport fare, told her to go before I come back, drop the key under d foot mat but to my greatest surprise, I came back and met her, she has cleaned up the house, washed my dirty clothes and prepared food with the money I gave her.

“She said to me, “I don’t want to go, you’ve been so nice to me, you’ll be a good husband”. I’m just confused because she is not even my choice… Please house, what do you suggest I do?? Now, she has started catching feelings and has refused to go telling him, she liked the way he treated him and she doesn’t want to go but wants to be his wife.”

Source: Yabaleftonline.ng