According to him, the gesture is meant to send a strong signal to his appointees that none of them is above the law and will not escape the rigors of the law under his watch if they indulge in any act of corruption.

“…Under Hassan Ayariga the first thing I want to assure is that when I become President, the first day I’m going to sleep in the prison. The first day I become President that day I will not sleep in my house. I’m going to go to the police station and ask them to open the door I want to sleep in there because that is going to be the signal that if the President himself can sleep in the cell whoever is corrupt no favour no fear will sleep there,” he told Joy FM in an interview.

Hassan Ayariga was acclaimed as the flagbearer for the party on Monday, August 24, 2020. He was the only aspirant who picked up presidential nomination forms in the APC.

What a historic day will it be if Ghanaians take up the challenge to surprise Mr Ayariga by voting for him to win the 2020 presidential election!

READ ALSO: World’s most expensive sheep has been sold for $490,000 (video)

Yes, corruption is arguably the biggest hindrance to Ghana's development which needs ruthlessness to eradicate but politicians are known for making wild promises just to win elections, so perhaps the time has come to start holding them accountable for their words.

Could it also imply that he knew it is impossible to win the presidential election, hence he feels comfortable to make whatever claim pleases him?