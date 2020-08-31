The above analogy was what played out recently when a Texel sheep named Double Diamond and described by many as “genetically perfect” became the world’s most expensive sheep, selling for 350,000 guineas ($490,000) at a Scottish auction, reports say.

According to Odditycentral.com, Texel sheep, originating from the tiny island of Texel, just off the coast of the Netherlands, routinely command five-figure prices at auctions, thanks to their lean meat and wool used for hosiery yarns, but a particularly special specimen just made other Texels look cheap.

Double Diamond is said to be an outstanding lamb featuring the best genetics, had sheep breeders in the whole of the UK up in arms trying to somehow get their hands on him.

It is further reported that, even before the Scottish National Texel sale in Lanark had started, some breeders had already partnered up to bid a higher price for Double Diamond.

“It was more nerve-racking than excitement,” Jeff Aiken, one of three breeders who allied to bid for Double Diamond, said. “We knew it was going to be something really special. He was just an outstanding animal, backed up by all the best genetics. There was about seven or eight people who wanted him and that’s what led to the price.”

READ ALSO: Woman dies on 238th day of hunger strike to demand fair trial

Before the auction, Aiken and another breeder had decided to bid for the lamb together, but as competition became stiffer, a third breeder joined the partnership, giving them a leverage to outbid everyone else.

They collectively offered a whopping 350,000 guineas ($490,000) for Double Diamond and no other bidder could measure up.

Reports say the previous record for a sheep sold at auction stood at just over $307,000, set in 2009 but Double Diamond has broken it and further set a one that may take many years to break.

“Don’t get me wrong, it is an obscene amount of money to pay for a sheep, and it definitely should not be a reflection on the farming community,” Aiken pointed out.

Double Diamond’s three owners will be sharing him on their farms, pairing him off with dams for a premium price, and as he gets older, his sperm will be collected for artificial insemination, so he can continue passing on his exceptional genetics, according to Odditycentral.com.