Ebru Timtik was in 2019 handed the hefty jail term together with her friend Aytac Unsal after which she went on a hunger strike to demand for a fair trial and justice.

According to Asian News, she was member of the Contemporary Lawyers' Association which heavily criticised the government and was thought to be working with the opposition.

READ ALSO: “I took my boo out and spent close to 7k, girls, let’s break this record” – Lady brags

The two lawyers' attempts to appeal the judgement did not bear any fruit after the appellate court upheld the lower court's decision in October 2019.

The duo through their advocates moved to the Supreme Court to further challenge the ruling, the judgement was expected to be out in the coming weeks.

Source: Tuko.co.ke