According to reports circulating online, the young man was romantic enough to first of all, remember his fiancée’s birthday, thought it lovely to organise a party for her to make the day a remarkable one.

However, the man was given the worst shock of his life when his lover’s boyfriend she obviously had without his knowledge, attended the party, and enjoyed the food he toiled to fund.

After feeding on the food and drinks to his satisfaction, he then brought out a ring to propose marriage to the birthday girl in the presence of her fiancé.

READ ALSO: Pastor ‘heals sick’ calf, says the animal’s strong faith saved it (video)

Initially, when the strange man went down on his knees with the ring in his hand, the devastated young man though he might be going out of his mind, and trusted that his fiancée would not disappoint him.

But to his utmost surprise, his lover did not hesitate to say ‘YES’ when the other man posed the question, ‘will you marry me’?

Social media users have been expressing diverse views on the incident. While some sympathised with him, others made mockery of his situation.

A twitter user, Tife Fabunmi who claimed the jilted man is his colleague revealed the development on the platform.

He wrote: "So my colleague threw a birthday party for one babe yesterday and another guy proposed to her at the same party."