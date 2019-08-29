HIV positive rapist freed after paying 370k to 14-year=old victim

The Nigerian man identified as Chief Shedrack Ejinwa is reported to have forcibly had sex with the youngster, and when she was taken to the Kendox Medical Services in Port Harcourt, Rivers State for treatment, wife of the hospital owner allegedly asked her to keep her ordeal secrete.

However, a Facebook user reportedly hinted rights activist Harrison Gwamnishu about the development, and he got the alleged rapist and the wife of the hospital’s medical director arrested.

Interestingly, it is now emerging that the suspect has been freed after making N370,000 payment ostensibly to the victim’s family to settle the matter out of court.

The victim is reported as saying she was coerced to accept the settlement.

Below is the document signed to legitimize the settlement: