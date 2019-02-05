A video going viral online would make you cringe after the first take. It shows a house help easing herself in eating bowls in the kitchen.

The girl oblivious of being watched enters the kitchen and promptly proceeds to remove her underwear. After which she squats in the nearest kitchen bowl and empties her bowels inside.

One begins to wonder what at all could motivate such a cruel act. Hopefully, we treat our workers well to avoid such inhumane act from them.

WATCH VIDEO HERE: