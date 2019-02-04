A video has surfaced online which has caused a frenzy on social media. The video shows a white middle-aged man tearfully begging unknown persons to return his money to him.

He says, “Are you going to send me back my money? Please, I’m begging you, send me back my money.”

According to him, his mum has refused to talk to him because of the person who took his money. He is clearly in turmoil as he keeps begging for his money back.

Stories of internet scammers abound in the virtual space. For a place where any can be anyone and anything, tread cautiously when dealing on the internet.

WATCH VIDEO HERE: