Although role-playing as a baby brings Phil much comfort, he still keeps this lifestyle a secret from friends and family. He says he keeps this a secret because he doesn’t want people to think he’s a weirdo.

Barbara, Phil's partner says she found he liked to dress as a baby after about a year of being together. She feels very indifferent when she sees him wearing his nappy. But she doesn’t like to change the dirty diapers for him.

For Phil, this role-play is normal and there’s nothing dodgy about it. He said, “I never really got to enjoy my childhood because we moved around a lot. And I think that’s where the age play comes from.”

Phil likes to drink formula from a feeding bottle, play with baby toys and sleep in a cot. He says, he likes to pee on himself but not the other stuff.

Adult Baby/ Diaper Lover is a fetish among some adults who like to role-play as a baby. It is also seen as a lifestyle choice where an adult acts like a baby for relaxation.

