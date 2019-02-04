Bridget Achieng revealed in a recent interview with Citizen TV that there were instances in her quest for employment when she was told bluntly that she had qualified, but her dark skin would not beautify the screens.

"When I was 22-years old, I went for acting auditions but I failed to qualify due to the colour of my skin. In one of the auditions, I was the best candidate but the judge told me my skin tone was not what they wanted,” Bridget revealed.

To worsen her plight as a young lady, the Nairobi Diaries actress said men were also not showing interest in her, but going for her light-skinned friends.

She added: “Sometimes, I would go out with my friends and men would approach them because of their skin tone, and not even look my way because I was dark. I also had self-esteem issues growing up.”

During those times of inferiority complex, the actress who is heavily pregnant now did have money to fund her bleaching desires, so she exercised restraint until she eventually got employed.

“I vowed to bleach when I got money and in 2014, when I landed employment, I decided to bleach my skin,” Bridget boastfully revealed, saying she is more than delighted to have a light skin.

Her revelation underscores claims that film and TV directors always prefer light skinned personalities to work with, pushing the youth into bleaching and losing their natural identities. No wonder almost all TV personalities as well as actors and actresses are fair in complexion.