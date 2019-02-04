‘Fearless’ mother inflicts machete wounds on soldier for flogging her daughter

But one military school teacher nearly lost his life for disciplining a female student, after her mother angrily stormed the school with a machete and brutalised him.

The interesting incident reportedly occurred in Port Harcourt of Nigeria’s Rivers State.

The unidentified military teacher’s assailant identified as the wife of Air Commodore Irobuisi (NAF2042) invaded the Air force Secondary School with a hidden machete with which she inflicted a bloody cut on the face of the soldier.

Reports say the injured soldier was rushed to the NAF Reference hospital, Port Harcourt on Sunday, while Mrs Irobuisi was also detained at provost squadron of 115 sog.

Further reports suggest that Mrs Irobuisi is notorious for taking undue advantage of her husband’s position to assault soldiers, as she was once suspended from the Nigerian Air force Officers Wife Association for a similar act.