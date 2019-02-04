7-year-old boy dies after being buried alive for failing to memorise the Bible

Reports say Timothy Hauschultz and Tina Hauschultz were Ethan Hauschultz’s court-appointed guardians.

They have been accused of subjecting the youngster to Draconian punishments whenever he failed to memorise a given bible verse.

He was sometimes made to hold a 44-pound log for two hours every day for a week.

READ ALSO: Mother sells 1-week old baby to establish provision store

The couple’s 15-year-old son identified as Damian is also alleged to have tortured the 7-year-old boy. The teenager once kicked and punched Ethan at least 100 times, rolled a heavy log over his body and stood on his head while he was face-down in a puddle.

According to medical reports, Ethan died in April last year from hypothermia and blunt force trauma to the head, abdomen and chest, and a fractured rib.

The 15-year-old boy told police that he was in charge of supervising Ethan and his twin, who were both being made to carry logs after failing to recite 13 Bible verses of the bible passage chosen by his father, Timothy.

Timothy, 48, has been charged with felony murder and felony contributing to the delinquency of a child. Tina, 35, is charged with failing to prevent bodily harm and intentionally contributing to the delinquency of a child. The couple's teenage son has been charged with first-degree reckless homicide.

The deceased’s mother Andrea Everett narrated the state in which she met her son, saying: “When I got there Ethan did not have a heartbeat and his temperature was 23 degrees.

“They worked on him for five hours, giving him CPR the entire time, and still couldn't get a heartbeat. There was no brain activity.

“I want justice for my son, and the person responsible should go to jail for a very long time.”

Meanwhile, Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office is quoted as saying: "Ethan had been performing punishment ordered by Timothy which required Ethan to carry a heavy wooden log, weighing approximately two-thirds his body weight, while being monitored by Timothy’s 15-year-old son."

It added: "Over the course of 1-1.5 hours, the 15-year-old hit, kicked, struck and poked Ethan numerous times. He repeatedly shoved Ethan to the ground and rolled the heavy log across Ethan’s chest. He stood on his body and head while Ethan was face-down in a puddle.

"He ultimately buried Ethan completely in snow. Timothy and Tina eventually transported Ethan to the hospital where he was pronounced dead."