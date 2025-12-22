Advertisement

Ibrahim Mahama shows off drifting skills in his Mercedes-Benz

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 12:28 - 22 December 2025
Ibrahim Mahama
Ghanaian entrepreneur Ibrahim Mahama recently turned heads on social media after sharing a video that captured him executing smooth drifting manoeuvres behind the wheel of a sleek red Mercedes-Benz, drawing admiration from fans and car enthusiasts alike.

The Engineers & Planners founder appeared relaxed and confident as he spun the vehicle in controlled circles, effortlessly displaying both skill and enthusiasm. While the exact location of the drive was not disclosed, it is believed to have taken place on private property, possibly within his residence.

In a caption accompanying the Instagram post, the businessman explained that the moment was a build-up to an upcoming automotive showcase being spearheaded by his son, Ibrahim Mahama Jr., alongside Arnold Agblosu and Jaiden Osei. The trio are behind a supercar spectacle aimed at elevating Ghana’s car culture.

The event was officially unveiled at the Accra Polo Club in late 2025, with the main exhibition slated for 21 December 2025 at the Borteyman Sports Complex. According to the organisers, the initiative is designed to revitalise interest in automobile culture while positioning Ghana as a serious contender on the global automotive events circuit.

They further noted that the show would go beyond cars, offering a dynamic blend of automobiles, lifestyle experiences and music, with ambitions of becoming “the biggest auto show in Ghana and Africa.”

The project has already received backing from several prominent figures, including Ibrahim Mahama himself and former Black Stars captain Andre Ayew. In preparation for the event, the organisers have also engaged with leading business personalities such as Richard Nii Armah Quaye and Dr Osei Kwame Despite.

Meanwhile, reactions to Ibrahim Mahama’s drifting video flooded social media, with many followers expressing admiration and inspiration. One user, Kwakutravels, commented, “Aswear boss, I want to be like you, your eye open rough.” Another, Al_samad_jnr, wrote, “God, I pray you keep on blessing this man and bless me to be like him. Aamen.”

Kidwild_shawn praised the gesture, saying, “That’s how you support your son, in style.” Cashier__09 added, “Baba, I want to be like you when I grow up, Insha Allah.” Meanwhile, Olma_og humorously noted, “I have been learning drifting in my mind for several years, and I know that once I get a powerful car like this, I will be able to spin.”

Watch the Instagram video below.

