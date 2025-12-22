Top 10 Ghanaian Artists Who Dominated 2025

Ghana’s music story in 2025 has been nothing short of electric. Across streaming giants Spotify, Apple Music and Boomplay, local artistes have not only deepened their hold on listeners at home but also expanded Ghana’s sonic footprint across the globe. With music consumption surging by an estimated 60 per cent locally, Ghanaian sounds have travelled further than ever, crossing borders and cultures in remarkable fashion.

Insights drawn from Spotify Wrapped 2025, Apple Music listening trends and Boomplay charts paint a vivid picture of a year defined by growth, dominance and evolution. At the centre of it all stands Black Sherif, whose grip on the streaming crown has been nothing short of commanding, even as rising stars and established legends carved out their own impressive lanes.

The Top 10 Most Streamed Ghanaian Artists in 2025

Based on combined streaming data across major platforms, here are the artists who dominated 2025:

1.Black Sherif

For the third year running, Black Sherif emerged as Ghana’s most-streamed artiste, delivering a level of dominance rarely seen in the local industry. His sophomore album Iron Boy ruled playlists, while tracks from both Iron Boy and his debut project The Villain I Never Was filled year-end charts. With nine of the ten most-streamed songs in Ghana under his name and Sacrifice leading the pack, his catalogue has now surpassed 739 million streams on Spotify alone, cementing his place as the defining voice of the year.

2.MOLIY

At just 24, MOLIY achieved a milestone few could have predicted. The Ghanaian-American singer topped Spotify’s list of most-exported Ghanaian artistes, propelled by the viral success of Shake It to the Max (Fly) with producer Silent Addy. With her total Spotify streams now exceeding one billion, MOLIY’s genre-blending Afro-fusion pop has proven that Ghanaian music can thrive far beyond traditional Afrobeats boundaries.

3.Amaarae

A consistent global force, Amaarae continued her international run with 1.3 billion all-time Spotify streams. Her futuristic blend of Afropop, alternative and R&B remains in high demand worldwide. The enduring success of Sad Girlz Luv Money laid the groundwork for her sustained influence, making her one of Ghana’s most successful musical exports of the streaming era.

Amaarae

4.King Promise

Fresh from winning Artiste of the Year at the 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards, King Promise enjoyed one of the strongest years of his career. Songs such as Terminator, Paris and Favourite Story dominated playlists, helping him amass 544 million Spotify streams. His cross-border collaborations further strengthened his appeal beyond Ghana’s shores.

King Promise

5.Sarkodie

Longevity met relevance once again for Sarkodie. With 380 million Spotify streams, the rap icon proved that lyrical excellence and consistency still command attention. Rapping seamlessly in both Twi and English, he continues to stand as one of Ghana’s most respected and decorated musicians.

sarkodie

6.Shatta Wale

Powered by an unwavering fan base, Shatta Wale maintained his presence among Ghana’s streaming elite with 330 million Spotify streams. His relentless output, bold persona and international collaborations ensured that his music, and his name, remained firmly in public conversation throughout the year.

Shatta Wale

7.Gyakie

Gyakie’s rise showed no signs of slowing down in 2025. With 328 million Spotify streams, her soulful Afro-fusion sound resonated strongly across borders. The sustained popularity of Forever and her growing list of international features earned her a place among Ghana’s top exported artistes.

8.KiDi

Romantic Afropop remained KiDi’s winning formula. Building on the global momentum of Touch It, he closed the year with 288 million Spotify streams. His knack for crafting feel-good, melodic hits kept him firmly planted on playlists worldwide.

Kidi

9.Stonebwoy

Blending reggae, dancehall and Afrobeats, Stonebwoy continued to attract a devoted global audience. His 217 million Spotify streams reflect the strength of his international collaborations and his ability to stay authentic while evolving with the times.

Stonebwoy

10.Kweku Smoke

Representing Ghana’s new wave, Kweku Smoke’s growing streaming numbers highlighted the country’s increasing appetite for drill and trap music. As one of the most-streamed artistes within Ghana itself, he signalled the direction in which local hip-hop is heading.

Kweku Smoke

Honorable Mentions

Daddy Lumba

In a deeply emotional turn, the late highlife legend Daddy Lumba ranked among Ghana’s most-streamed artistes following his passing in July 2025. Fans revisited his timeless catalogue in record numbers, blending nostalgia with reverence and reaffirming his enduring cultural impact.

The 2025 streaming data reveals a layered story. While Black Sherif’s domestic dominance remains unmatched, artistes such as MOLIY and Amaarae are leading Ghana’s international charge. Notably, female artistes featured prominently among the most-exported acts, signalling a shift in global representation.

Daily streams rose by 34 per cent over the year, underscoring how deeply music is woven into everyday Ghanaian life. Local content continues to outperform international music within the country, showing strong national pride in homegrown sounds.