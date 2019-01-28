A carpenter has stirred controversy on social media after his specially made coffin went viral.

The world has so far seen different varieties and shapes of coffins over the years, with some often being designed to fit the personalities of the deceased.

For instance, some musicians have been buried in mic-shaped coffins, while others have had their coffins shaped in the form of fishes, cars, et al.

However, this should probably be the first time that a casket has been specially designed for womanisers.

In a photo that has gone viral on social media, the carpenter is seen standing by a coffin designed in the mold of the male reproductive organ (the penis).

The said photo has created a lot of buzz on social media, with many wondering what could motivate a carpenter to make this kind of casket.