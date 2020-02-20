A video making rounds online shows the man standing at the bank of the river for a while and thinking about how to cross it. He then turned himself upside down and started walking on his arms and succeeded in crossing and saving the shoes.

Some people have suggested that he could have removed the shoes and crossed the river before wearing it back but others have also held the view that he probably did not want to put wet feet in the shoes.

Although the river is not too deep, it was heart-stopping, watching him walk on his arms as there is the possibility of falling flat in the water and disfiguring his entire dressing.

However, it appears the man has mastered the art and armed himself in readiness for any such circumstances.

It is not clear whether that is his routine route and that is how he always crosses the river.