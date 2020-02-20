The 52-year-old man identified as Robert Lee Noye has been arrested by the police in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

He reportedly accused his captive of being a “racist” and forced her to watch “Roots” (a 9-hour miniseries on slavery).

policemen who were sent to the area for an open-line 911 call “with lots of screaming” arrested Noye who is popularly known as “the black guy in town”, on Monday, February 17. He is facing charges of harassment and false imprisonment.

The 37-year-old woman and her 12-year-old daughter were found inside the house crying after the intoxicated man answered the door when the police arrived.

The lady told the police that Noye assaulted her all night and made her sit with him to watch the miniseries “Roots,” based on Alex Haley’s bestselling book “Roots: The Saga of an American Family,” which drew attention to the brutality of slavery. The miniseries aired on ABC in 1977 and won a host of awards, including multiple Emmys and a Peabody.

The victim added that when she tried to move, Noye commanded her to remain seated.

She also accused him of threatening to kill her and spreading her body parts across Interstate 380 on the way to Chicago.

What saved her was the fact that she managed to call 911 and leave the line open, so the police could still hear her cry even as they tracked the source of the distress call.

Well, racism is real and needs to be fought but that must be done civilly.