Wife cuts off doctor husband’s nose, tongue, teeth, gums before calling his mom to come for the corpse

Gone are the days when women and children were known to be the only victims of the canker but the table appears to be turning gradually.

A doctor with the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) in Nigeria's Owerri state is in critical condition after he was allegedly brutally attacked by his wife on Tuesday night after they argued.

The victim’s friend identified as Jones said the doctor’s wife cut off his nose, upper teeth, the tip of the tongue, lower gums and after the assault, she called his mother to come and carry him.

“A doctor in my centre (FMC) Owerri was assaulted by his wife last night after a quarrel. The woman cut off his nose, upper teeth, the tip of his tongue and part of his lower gums. She then called the guy’s mom to come and carry her son’s corpse.” said Jones.

“Luckily for the doctor, he was rushed to the hospital last night and we stabilized him.

He is conscious, but cannot talk since he’s on tracheostomy. Now I’m scared of this marriage thing. My uni friend and personal physician just sent me this,” Jones wrote on Twitter.