Zainab Abu of Makwalla community from Igabi Local Government Area of Nigeria's Kaduna State attributed her failure to attend hospital throughout her pregnancy period to lack of facilities and the distance barrier coupled with inadequate transportation facilities in the village.

“l have been giving birth to multiple numbers of twins in the village without going for any medical diagnosis, or see a doctor. This time around wasn’t an exception when l gave birth to these children without attending any hospital because of the challenges we are going through in the village,” the now mother of 16 said.

Throughout her life as a housewife, Zainab has never attended any antenatal, neither has she ever been counselled on family planning, all because there is no medical centre near their village.

Gistreel.com reported her as saying that she has been giving birth to multiple twins, stressing that this is the first time she has given birth to quadruplets.

30-year-old mother of 12 gives birth to another quadruplet at home; no antenatal care

“I have gone through serious pains, stress, and indeed it’s not easy giving birth to four kids at a time in the village without any modern medical support. I thank God for helping me to have given birth to these children safely,” she explained.

READ ALSO: Woman visits hospital wearing giraffe costume as protection from Coronavirus

“I always used traditional medicine and other drugs from local drugs vendors in the village whenever l felt pains in my body.

“I also chose to give birth in the village for fear of using the canoe to cross the river and thereafter use a motorcycle for a long distance before getting any modern medical facility. The pain involved and the fear of the unknown always make some of us in the village to take the risk of giving birth in the village.”