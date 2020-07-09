According to him, a few days before the political event in Kumasi to acclaim President Akufo Addo as the New Patriotic Party’s candidate for the 2020 elections, he had been feeling unwell.

He then went to the Jubilee House hospital where his blood samples were taken and tested but the results were negative for the deadly coronavirus.

The minister said he embarked on a trip to the Ashanti regional capital with other NPP faithful for the acclamation event and all through the period he was still feeling unwell despite taking various medications including malaria ones.

Upon return to Accra, he went back to the hospital where doctors thought it prudent to detain him for close monitoring although his test results were negative, and he agreed.

He recounted to Kwame Sefa Kayi of Peace FM how he almost succumbed to the disease before it even became clear that he had contracted it.

Interestingly, till date, the minister has no clue where he contracted the disease form and how, because all members of his constituency who got into contact with him as well as people within his close circles have all tested negative for COVID-19.

Listen to him as he narrates what transpired while on admission at in the hospital and in isolation at the University of Ghana Hospital: