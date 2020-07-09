Woman traces cheating husband to hotel only to realise her elder sister is his side chick

The 27-year-old mother of three took to social media to share her situation after catching her blood sister ruining her marriage.

She narrated that she has been having issues with her husband for the past two years because of a particular lady he usually chats with.

She confronted him several times about the lady and he apologized and promised to stay away from her but to no avail.

According to her, she went to the extent of informing her family about the situation and her elder sister in question advised her to forget about the case since he takes care of her.

She discovered recently that her husband was still keeping in touch with the lady, so she decided to trace him to a hotel where they usually meet up for their illicit activities.

Interestingly, when she got to the hotel, her elder sister who pretended to have her good at heart happened to be her husband’s side chick.

Read her full story below:

