Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Filla >

"I can’t live with a man who doesn't beat me up occasionally"– Actress


Incomprehensible! "I can’t live with a man who doesn't beat me up once in a while" – Actress

Actress, Wema Sepetu is reported to have made the weird disclosure in an interview with Ijumaa Wikienda newspaper at her manager Neema Ndepanya’s birthday celebrations in Salasala.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
"I can’t live with a man who doesn't beat me once in a while" – Actress, Wema Sepetu play

While some women are fleeing from their hostile marriages and others dying in silence because they have no other hope, a popular Tanzanian actress has revealed that she can hardly live with a man who is too loving and will not assault her once in a while.

Wema Sepetu is reported to have made the weird disclosure in an interview with Ijumaa Wikienda newspaper at her manager Neema Ndepanya’s birthday celebrations in Salasala.

Despite the global advocacy against domestic abuse, with women leading the fight against it, Wema Sepetu who should use her status as an actress to strengthen the frontiers of women said she cannot enjoy marriage without physical abuse.

READ ALSO: If you don’t like to be assaulted by your husband, stay single – Pastor

"I can’t live with a man who doesn't beat me once in a while" – Actress play

 

She is quoted as saying: “Napenda mwanaume anipe kipigo kidogo siyo mwanaume mnaishi miaka yote, halafu hata kukupiga kofi kidogo hakupigi,” (I like a man who beats me up occasionally, not one I’d to spend several years without hitting me, even just a slap).”

Well, everybody is different, but the beautiful actress may not have the support of feminists and human rights activists.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Video: The red heifer required for Jesus Christ’s second coming has been born Video The red heifer required for Jesus Christ’s second coming has been born
Mob Injustice: Is this punishment too harsh for allegedly defiling 9-year-old girl? Mob Injustice Is this punishment too harsh for allegedly defiling 9-year-old girl?
Warning! If you don’t like to be assaulted by your husband, stay single – Pastor Warning! If you don’t like to be assaulted by your husband, stay single – Pastor
Extreme! Angry employee sets boss’ certificates ablaze for refusing to increase his salary Extreme! Angry employee sets boss’ certificates ablaze for refusing to increase his salary
Nabbed! 22-year-old mother of 5 has sex with boy, 14 in front of husband and children Nabbed! 22-year-old mother of 5 has sex with boy, 14 in front of husband and children
Unbelievable! 10-man gang arrested for 'harvesting' and selling human penises Unbelievable! 10-man gang arrested for 'harvesting' and selling human penises

Recommended Videos

Time's up! The red heifer required for Jesus Christ’s second coming has been born Time's up! The red heifer required for Jesus Christ’s second coming has been born
Isaac Owusu Bempah: I’m naturally fair; Poverty can make a fair person dark Isaac Owusu Bempah I’m naturally fair; Poverty can make a fair person dark
Unthinkable! Togo is a no-go area for robbers, this video proves it Unthinkable! Togo is a no-go area for robbers, this video proves it



Top Articles

1 Incest I only ‘chopped’ her twice - Father explains daughter’s pregnancybullet
2 Heartbreaking Handsome Ghanaian soldier dies one month to his weddingbullet
3 Video Angry cow strangles lion to death in a marvellous fightbullet
4 Unimaginable!!! Togo is a no-go area for robbers, this video proves itbullet
5 Nabbed! 22-year-old mother of 5 has sex with boy, 14 in front of...bullet
6 Unbelievable! 10-man gang arrested for 'harvesting' and...bullet
7 Video 2 university students fight over ‘sakawa’ boyfriendbullet
8 Hilarious Best graduating student given a tuber of yam and...bullet
9 Amazing! Marriage cancelled because bride is too...bullet
10 Video Slay queen beaten for stealing sperm of man she...bullet

Related Articles

Warning! If you don’t like to be assaulted by your husband, stay single – Pastor
Extreme! Angry employee sets boss’ certificates ablaze for refusing to increase his salary
Nabbed! 22-year-old mother of 5 has sex with boy, 14 in front of husband and children
Unbelievable! 10-man gang arrested for 'harvesting' and selling human penises
Shortage “We need more people”- Tanzanian president begs women to give birth
Amazing! Marriage cancelled because bride is too addicted to WhapsApp
Hilarious Best graduating student given a tuber of yam and chicken as prize
Unimaginable!!! Togo is a no-go area for robbers, this video proves it
Video Angry cow strangles lion to death in a marvellous fight
Intriguing! 87 year old Actor divorcing wife, 27 over sex

Top Videos

1 Guinness World Record Fame hungry man cracks 217 walnuts with his head...bullet
2 Who Watches The Journalist? Journalist caught on CCTV camera having...bullet
3 Video Corpse refuses to be buried, leads villagers to its killer’s housebullet
4 Unthinkable! Togo is a no-go area for robbers, this video proves itbullet
5 Confession ‘Evil man’ who used 675 Ghanaians for sacrifices,...bullet
6 Hilarious! 2 university students fight over ‘sakawa’ boyfriendbullet
7 Video This video of young lesbian couple trends on social mediabullet
8 Hilarious! Bridesmaid’s ‘killer’ twerking forces pastor to...bullet
9 'New Technology' Women now using toothpaste to firm up...bullet
10 Wow! Man caught masturbating close to beautiful lady...bullet

Filla

“We need more people”- Magufuli begs women to give birth
Shortage “We need more people”- Tanzanian president begs women to give birth
87 year old Actor divorcing wife, 27 over sex
Intriguing! 87 year old Actor divorcing wife, 27 over sex
“I’ve cheated on my wife with many ladies, they tempt me” – Prophet Prophet Nigel Gaisie
Revelation!!! “I’ve cheated on my wife with many ladies, they tempt me” – Prophet
Barbaric Girl raped by 100 men - Court told
X
Advertisement