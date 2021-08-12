RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Filla

"I cheated on my husband & enjoyed it so much; it was like an excursion" - Woman brags

Andreas Kamasah

A married woman who has disclosed having a sexual affair outside her marriage for the first time says the enjoyment she experienced explains why men always cheat in their relationships.

The survey, conducted by Victoria Milan shockingly revealed that more than 73% of women fake orgasms while having sex with their partners.

According to the Nigerian woman, the adulterous act “was so much fun” that she sees it now as “a new calling in life”.

The woman who made the disclosure in a letter to relationship advisor, Joro Olumofin has urged other women to emulate her footstep, saying “all men and women are equal”, so “cheating should be equal too”.

In the story that Joro shared on Instagram, the woman went further to advise other women who might want to do as she does to prioritise their safety by using condoms or testing their sex partners to ensure they are not carriers of any Sexually Transmitted Disease.

“I cheated on my husband and I enjoyed it so much. Now I know why men love cheating, it was so much fun.

“Like it was like a new experience and an excursion. I love the thrill of it. Now I know why men love to cheat, that feeling like I have a secret and he doesn’t know.

“I am happy and I found a new calling in life.

“Feminist: All men and women are equal. Cheating should be equal too. Use CD sha. Or test you cheating partner God bless,” the anonymous woman wrote.

