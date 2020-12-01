Photos circulating online show her genuflecting to do the presentation.

According to Gistreel.com, the Nigerian lady lost her father in 2013.

“I did it daddy!” – Lady presents her 2 degrees to late father

It appears her father played a role in her education but he is not alive now to witness the success she has chalked, so she decided to pay him tribute for his contributions.

“I did it daddy!” – Lady presents her 2 degrees to late father

She shared the photos on her Twitter page on Sunday, November 29 with the caption: “I did it daddy! 2 down, 1 to go!!”

Her post has got a lot of reactions from her fans.

In other news, a Ghanaian single mother, Cynthia Kudji, and her daughter have graduated from the same medical school at the same time.

READ ALSO: Porn acting in Ghana is unlawful - National Film Authority vows to deal with perpetrators

According to a post by the Ghana Physicians and Surgeons Foundation on Facebook, the feat by the two women is the first time to have a mother and daughter “attend medical school at the same time and match at the same institution”.

Meet the Ghanaian mother and daughter who have just graduated from medical school

Dr. Cynthia Kudji began her healthcare career as a nursing assistant in a nursing home and was soon on an upward trajectory that took her through nursing school to become a hospital RN, and eventually, a nurse practitioner serving rural communities throughout Louisiana and Alabama.

But a trip back home to Ghana confirmed her desire to become a physician.

And now, these groundbreaking women have made it by becoming medical doctors.

They will be starting their residency at LSU Health New Orleans