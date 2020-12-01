The agency under the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture has described every act of pornography as unlawful.

The warning follows auditions being advertised on social media lately to lure innocent Ghanaians into the porn industry.

In a strongly-worded statement issued by NFA’s Executive Secretary Juliet Yaa Asantewaa Asante, on 23 November 2020, it said that “the production and distribution of pornographic films go against Section 20 and 28 of the Development and Classification of Film Act 935; and Sections 280 and 281 of the Criminal Offences Act 29”.

It cautioned the general public against engaging persons to undertake the shooting and distribution of pornographic material in Ghana.

“Any persons found to be engaging in such criminal acts will be dealt with by the full force of the law,” the statement said in part.

See below a copy of the NFA’s statement below:

In July this year, the police have arrested a web designer and a blogger over pornography.

Anderson Ofosuhene Anim aka Morio Gee is alleged to have collected monies from victims, both children, and adults under the pretext of pulling down their nude pictures and videos from the internet.

Despite collecting the money, he allegedly splashed the videos and pictures of the victims on social media.

The accused said to have conducted his activities at Osino, in the Eastern Region, allegedly operated a porn-related website.

It is believed that Anim had invested the proceeds of crime in houses and vehicles after he had made victims pay between ¢100 and ¢500 through mobile money.

He appeared before an Accra Circuit Court, with charges of child pornography, publication of obscene material and general provision of cybercrime and money laundering.

The court presided over by Susana Eduful preserved his plea pending further investigations into the matter.

The court has remanded Anim into Police custody to reappear on August 19.

Prosecuting, Inspector Princess Tettey Boafo, prayed the court to grant the Police ample time for further investigations.

Mr Daniel Kupala represented Anim as counsel.

The case of the prosecution is that, in January last year, the Cybercrime Unit of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) through intelligence gathered that the website was operating in the internet space by publishing nude videos and pictures of Ghanaian children and adults without their knowledge.

Prosecution said further inquiry revealed that Anim, the owner of the website collected monies from victims via mobile money before pulling down videos and pictures of victims from the website.

But even after paying the money, the videos and pictures however were seen on social media platforms.

The prosecution said on January 30, this year, the Cybercrime Unit team proceeded to Mr Anim’s residence at Osino, where he was found uploading videos on the pornographic website.

According to prosecution, all digital devices were retrieved and efforts were underway to apprehend Mr Anim’s accomplices who took nude videos and pictures of victims and send the same to him (suspect).