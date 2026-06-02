Wales vs Ghana: Koumas strikes late to deny Black Stars win in Cardiff

Wales v Ghana International Friendly, Länderspiel, Nationalmannschaft Jordan Ayew of Ghana has a shot at goal during the International Friendly match at the Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff | IMAGO

Wales v Ghana International Friendly, Länderspiel, Nationalmannschaft Jordan Ayew of Ghana has a shot at goal during the International Friendly match at the Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff | IMAGO

The Black Stars of Ghana were denied victory in heartbreaking fashion as Wales scored a stoppage-time equaliser to secure a 1-1 draw in an international friendly in Cardiff on Tuesday night ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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Ghana looked set for a morale-boosting win after teenage midfielder Caleb Yirenkyi fired the visitors into the lead in the second half, but substitute Charlie Koumas struck in the 93rd minute to rescue a draw for the hosts.

The Black Stars endured a difficult opening spell as Wales dominated possession and created the better chances. Ghana took a few minutes to settle, with Abdul Fatawu Issahaku registering the visitors' first attempt on goal in the fifth minute, although his effort was blocked.

Wales continued to press and came close to breaking the deadlock on several occasions. Lawrence Ati-Zigi was called into action with a fine save after a dangerous Welsh attack, while the crossbar also came to Ghana's rescue following another well-worked move from the home side.

Despite Wales' control, Ghana carved out opportunities of their own. Elisha Owusu's long pass released Issahaku, who set up captain Jordan Ayew, but the Leicester City forward failed to keep his effort on target. Ayew was presented with another golden opportunity in the 27th minute after a defensive mistake by Wales but again could not find the breakthrough.

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Kamaldeen Sulemana tested goalkeeper Karl Darlow with a powerful strike from the left flank, while Marvin Senaya nearly gave Ghana the lead with a deflected effort that forced Darlow into a smart save.

The Black Stars emerged from the break with renewed energy, dictating the tempo and putting Wales under pressure. However, they also survived a major scare in the 55th minute when a dangerous Welsh effort flashed narrowly wide of the post.

Ghana threatened from set-pieces, with Jonas Adjetey heading over from a Jordan Ayew delivery just after the hour mark.

The breakthrough finally arrived when Ernest Nuamah produced a brilliant run through midfield before unleashing a shot that rebounded into the path of Yirenkyi. The young midfielder reacted quickest to fire home and give Ghana a deserved lead.

Wales pushed for an equaliser, but Ghana's defence remained resolute. Nico Williams came close with a header, while Brandon Thomas-Asante missed an opportunity to double the advantage after a swift counterattack.

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Just as the Black Stars appeared set to claim victory, Wales struck deep into stoppage time. Koumas found space inside the box and calmly converted to make it 1-1, ensuring the contest ended all square.