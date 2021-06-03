His arrest was announced by Kenya police’s Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

The directorate disclosed that a female manager at Tala, a digital lender that issues small loans to Kenyans, met the suspect through an online dating site where they became friends before he allegedly scammed her.

“The suspect… masquerades as a preacher, approaches innocent women looking for love and affection online, with promises of making their lives better before fraudulently obtaining money from them,” the DCI said in a statement posted on its Twitter page.

All along, the victim did not know that she was dealing with an alleged fraudster until she visited his house in Nairobi which looked more or less like a shrine to her.

“She was shocked to find paraphernalia associated with witchcraft and magical rituals. What was meant to be a romantic date turned ugly.”

The police raided Anane’s home following a complaint by the victim and discovered bizarre photos of items allegedly linked to witchcraft in addition to fake currency and materials used to print them.

Police have further found out that some of the money the victim has lost to Anane was allegedly taken from the accounts Tala where she works.