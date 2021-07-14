Angry Assemblies of God youth urges Sammy Awuku to reject “ungodly appointment” by Akufo-Addo

The group has therefore urged the politician to reject the appointment because accepting it would be an affront to the church’s doctrine.

A statement signed by the group’s Convenor, Christian Owusu Addo urged Sammy Awuku to reject the said appointment while pleading with President Akufo Addo to give their member “a decent appointment”.

“Our Church, since its inception, frowns on lottery/gambling as it is one of the earthly things that destroy the moral fibre of every society, especially the youth. As such, we won’t sit aloof and allow our brother Sammi Awuku to accept this particular appointment as a member of Assemblies of God Church,” the statement said in part as quoted by Adomonline.com.

“We would like to inform the President that if indeed he has our brother at heart and would like to reward him for his dedication, hard work and commitment towards the NPP, then he should find him a decent appointment that will be acceptable to our church members across the country.”

The Concerned Youth went further to call on the leadership of the Assemblies of God Church to impress upon Mr. Awuku to reject the NLA appointment which the group described as ungodly.

“We are by this release calling on Prophet Albert Asihene-Arjarquah, personal Prophet of Sammi Awuku and the leadership of the Assemblies of God Church, the General Superintendent, Rev. Professor Paul Frimpong Manso, to talk to our brother, Mr. Sammi Awuku to reject such an ungodly appointment to protect the name and image of our church and its noble members.