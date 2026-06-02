Black Stars player ratings vs Wales: Baba Rahman 3/10, Yirenkyi 7.5/10, Partey average
The Black Stars of Ghana were denied victory in stoppage time as Wales scored a 93rd-minute equaliser to secure a 1-1 draw in a pre-World Cup friendly in Cardiff.
Caleb Yirenkyi scored Ghana’s only goal in the second half after Ernest Nuamah’s run created the opening, but substitute Charlie Koumas struck late to rescue a draw for the hosts.
Wales dominated the early stages, controlling possession and creating chances, with Lawrence Ati-Zigi forced into key saves and a shot hitting the crossbar. Ghana, however, was also threatened through Jordan Ayew, Kamaldeen Sulemana, and Abdul Fatawu Issahaku.
After the break, Ghana improved and eventually took the lead through Yirenkyi, finishing off a rebound after sustained pressure. The Black Stars looked set for victory until late pressure from Wales paid off in stoppage time.
Brandon Thomas-Asante missed a late counterattack chance before Koumas equalised in the 93rd minute.
Black Stars Player Ratings (vs Wales)
Player
Rating
Lawrence Ati-Zigi
7/10
Caleb Yirenkyi
7.5/10
Gideon Mensah
7/10
Jonas Adjetey
7/10
Marvin Senaya
7/10
Jerome Opoku
6/10
Fatawu Issahaku
5.5/10
Jordan Ayew
5/10
Benjamin Asare
5/10
Kwasi Sibo
5/10
Elisha Owusu
5/10
Kamaldeen Sulemana
4/10
Thomas Partey
4/10
Brandon Thomas-Asante
4/10
Prince Kwabena Adu
4/10
Christopher Bonsu Baah
4/10
Abdul Mumin
4/10
Alidu Seidu
4/10
Inaki Williams
4/10
Baba Rahman
3/10
-
-
Sports 22.09.2015Funniest red cards in football