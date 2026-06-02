Black Stars player ratings vs Wales: Baba Rahman 3/10, Yirenkyi 7.5/10, Partey average

Caleb Yirenkyi of Ghana celebrates his goal to make it 0-1 during the Wales vs Ghana International Friendly, Länderspiel, Nationalmannschaft match at the Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff. Picture credit should read: Gareth Evans Sportimage

Caleb Yirenkyi of Ghana celebrates his goal to make it 0-1 during the Wales vs Ghana International Friendly, Länderspiel, Nationalmannschaft match at the Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff. Picture credit should read: Gareth Evans Sportimage

The Black Stars of Ghana were denied victory in stoppage time as Wales scored a 93rd-minute equaliser to secure a 1-1 draw in a pre-World Cup friendly in Cardiff.

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Caleb Yirenkyi scored Ghana’s only goal in the second half after Ernest Nuamah’s run created the opening, but substitute Charlie Koumas struck late to rescue a draw for the hosts.

Wales dominated the early stages, controlling possession and creating chances, with Lawrence Ati-Zigi forced into key saves and a shot hitting the crossbar. Ghana, however, was also threatened through Jordan Ayew, Kamaldeen Sulemana, and Abdul Fatawu Issahaku.

After the break, Ghana improved and eventually took the lead through Yirenkyi, finishing off a rebound after sustained pressure. The Black Stars looked set for victory until late pressure from Wales paid off in stoppage time.

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Brandon Thomas-Asante missed a late counterattack chance before Koumas equalised in the 93rd minute.

Black Stars Player Ratings (vs Wales)

Wales v Ghana International Friendly, Länderspiel, Nationalmannschaft Brandon Thomas-Asante of Ghana beats Dylan Lawlor of Wales to the ball during the International Friendly match at the Cardiff City Stadium | Photo via IMAGO