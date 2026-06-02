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Black Stars player ratings vs Wales: Baba Rahman 3/10, Yirenkyi 7.5/10, Partey average

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 21:27 - 02 June 2026
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Caleb Yirenkyi of Ghana celebrates his goal to make it 0-1 during the Wales vs Ghana International Friendly, Länderspiel, Nationalmannschaft match at the Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff. Picture credit should read: Gareth Evans Sportimage
Caleb Yirenkyi of Ghana celebrates his goal to make it 0-1 during the Wales vs Ghana International Friendly, Länderspiel, Nationalmannschaft match at the Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff. Picture credit should read: Gareth Evans Sportimage
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The Black Stars of Ghana were denied victory in stoppage time as Wales scored a 93rd-minute equaliser to secure a 1-1 draw in a pre-World Cup friendly in Cardiff.

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Caleb Yirenkyi scored Ghana’s only goal in the second half after Ernest Nuamah’s run created the opening, but substitute Charlie Koumas struck late to rescue a draw for the hosts.

Wales dominated the early stages, controlling possession and creating chances, with Lawrence Ati-Zigi forced into key saves and a shot hitting the crossbar. Ghana, however, was also threatened through Jordan Ayew, Kamaldeen Sulemana, and Abdul Fatawu Issahaku.

MUST READ: Wales vs Ghana: Koumas strikes late to deny Black Stars win in Cardiff

After the break, Ghana improved and eventually took the lead through Yirenkyi, finishing off a rebound after sustained pressure. The Black Stars looked set for victory until late pressure from Wales paid off in stoppage time.

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Brandon Thomas-Asante missed a late counterattack chance before Koumas equalised in the 93rd minute.

Black Stars Player Ratings (vs Wales)

Wales v Ghana International Friendly, Länderspiel, Nationalmannschaft Brandon Thomas-Asante of Ghana beats Dylan Lawlor of Wales to the ball during the International Friendly match at the Cardiff City Stadium | Photo via IMAGO

Player

Rating

Lawrence Ati-Zigi

7/10

Caleb Yirenkyi

7.5/10

Gideon Mensah

7/10

Jonas Adjetey

7/10

Marvin Senaya

7/10

Jerome Opoku

6/10

Fatawu Issahaku

5.5/10

Jordan Ayew

5/10

Benjamin Asare

5/10

Kwasi Sibo

5/10

Elisha Owusu

5/10

Kamaldeen Sulemana

4/10

Thomas Partey

4/10

Brandon Thomas-Asante

4/10

Prince Kwabena Adu

4/10

Christopher Bonsu Baah

4/10

Abdul Mumin

4/10

Alidu Seidu

4/10

Inaki Williams

4/10

Baba Rahman

3/10

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