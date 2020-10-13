According to the beautiful actress, her failure to pass the WASSCE was a predetermined decision to more or less teach his father a lesson that he could ‘take the horse to the riverside but could not force it to drink the water’.

Ama told Zion Felix on the ‘Uncut’ Show that her father compelled her to study science at Senior High School against her will and passion, all because he wanted her to be a nurse or a doctor at all costs.

Although she completed Juaben Senior High School in 1997 as a science student, Ama said she learned the course under duress, disclosing she had yearned to study General Arts since she had a passion for poems and drama.

In a bid to ensure she did not pass the science course which was imposed on her, the actress revealed that she abandoned classes to have fun at some drinking joints while her colleagues were studying.

She expected to have her father change his mind and allow her to choose General Arts when rewriting the examination but all to no avail.

Ama further revealed how chasing her dreams and following her passion was such a dealbreaker for her that she had to leave her adamant father’s house at a point in time to enable her to have the freedom to do what she desired.

Watch Ama Oduma Odum in the video below as she makes all the disclosures: