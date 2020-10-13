Bussa Krishna from Telangana, India made news headlines after turning his puja room into a temple for US President Donald Trump and prays to him as his god.

Following his god’s ill health condition after getting infected by COVID-19, the young man decided to fast and pray for Donald Trump’s recovery.

However, numerous media reports have it that Bussa Krishna died of cardiac arrest on Sunday, October 11.

Some of the reports say the family of the deceased confirmed that he's been fasting after learning about Trump's Coronavirus infection.

The family is further reported as saying he collapsed while having tea at his relative`s residence at Toopran area in Medak district of Telangana.

“He was feeling depressed for the last couple of weeks after coming to know that Trump and Melania had tested positive for Covid-19. But he was healthy and had no prior medical complications," Bussa Krishna’s cousin Vivek is quoted as having told reporters.

READ ALSO: At long last, SARS has fallen; Buhari orders its dissolution

The News Agency of India quoted his friend as saying: “He spent sleepless nights, starved and prayed for the US president’s recovery for the past three, four days. He died of cardiac arrest [Sunday] around noon.”

A school dropout, Krishna became a farmer after his parents moved to Toopran a couple of years ago. His wife died last year while delivering a baby boy.

Krishna started worshipping the US president after Srinivas Kuchibhotla, an Indian software engineer was killed by a US Navy veteran in an alleged act of hate crime in February 2017.

“I was very much pained at the incident. I thought the only way the US president and his people could understand the greatness of Indians is to display our love and affection towards them. That is why I started worshipping Trump with a hope that the prayers would reach him one day," Bussa Krishna said.

He then built a six-feet statue of the US President which he worshipped and reportedly kept a fast every Friday to pray for long life for Donald Trump.

“As much as we are sad that he died without meeting Trump even once, we hope, at least the news of his death, reaches Trump now,” Village official Venkat Goud told the Indian Express.