Nigeria’s Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has announced its dissolution.

In a live broadcast on Sunday afternoon, October 11th, he said the operatives will be redeployed to other police formations and commands.

“The Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Nigeria Police Force otherwise known as SARS is hereby dissolved in all the 36 State Police Commands and the Federal Capital Territory,” Mohammed Adamu said.

At long last, SARS has fallen; Buhari orders its dissolution

SARS was established as part of the Nigerian police’s Criminal Investigating Department to fight armed robbery, kidnapping, and communal clashes but the civilians found its activities over the period as abuse and terrorism.

The #EndSARS campaign has gone on for some days before its eventual dissolution today.

The SARS-related protest was triggered after a viral video of a man allegedly being killed by some operatives of the squad was circulated on social media.