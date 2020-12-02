The association which claims to have a membership of over 10 million people across the country is unhappy that their interest was not factored in the manifestos of the two major political parties contesting the December 7, 2020 election.

President of the Association, Moses Onyah, aka Dry Bone warned that their members should not be underestimated because they are capable of deciding who wins the forthcoming election.

Dry Bone is reported as having told Accra-based Angel FM that GDA members have been responsible for all election run-offs in the country, hence the need to take their interest into consideration when national issues are being decided on.

“We could cause about four run-offs in this election,” Ghananewspress.com quoted him as saying.

“They don’t even add us to the manifesto. We are floating voters and we determine elections every year. Governments could establish an alcohol factory for us but they don’t. These are some of the things we need,” he stated.

He further boasted that whichever party the Drunkards Association throws its weight behind in the upcoming elections stands the chance of winning hands down.

As if that was not cringe-worthy enough, Dry Bone again claimed that his association could make one particular party govern Ghana forever.

He disclosed that his members usually look at the general cost of alcoholic drinks in the country during the election year to decide who to vote for.

Meanwhile, a renowned numerologist, Mallam Sham Una who predicted a victory for President Akufo Addo in the 2016 elections has again predicted the outcome of the December 2020 election.

He took to his Facebook page to recount how he congratulated president Akufo-Addo six months before the 2016 Presidential election, including predicting the attire he would wear during his swearing-in ceremony and they all came to pass.

Now, with just about five days to the forthcoming elections, Mallam Sham Una has predicted a win for John Mahama.

"From the bottom of my spiritual financial accounts, to the pinnacle, John Mahama and NDC will win the elections,” he wrote.

He further disclosed that one of the political parties may try to place an injunction on the outcome of the elections, and advised security agencies to put the interest of the nation before everything.