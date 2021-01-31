This was contained in a policy document published by the group on COVID-19 and the use of tobacco.

The document also called for a ban on the sale and importation of other tobacco products during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It noted that respiratory illnesses and their symptoms could be worsened by the use of tobacco.

“Shisha use prevails among the youth, and involves sharing of the same mouth-piece which can be a route for SARS-Cov-2 transmission and other communicable diseases,” the document said, as quoted by the GNA.

Ellis Owusu-Dabo, Divine Darlington Logo and Patricia Amoah Yirenkyi are the brains behind the study.

The aforementioned undertook the study with a grant support from the UK Global Challenges Research Fund.

They also had additional funding from the University of Edinburgh’s Scottish Funding Council Global Challenges Research Fund (GCRF).

Meanwhile, Ghana has recorded 4,665 active cases, while 405 persons have died, according to data from the Ghana Health Service.