The bizarre incident occurred at Abompey in the Obuasi Municipality of the Ashanti Region over the weekend.

Many Ghanaians have expressed excitement about the incident but others have been left in a state of wonderment as to what could have emboldened the young lady to do what she did.

Well, according to her, she decided to defend herself after remembering a message she had heard Pastor Otabil preach hours earlier about boldness.

“I had listened to a message by Rev Mensa Otabil where he spoke about boldness and courage…so when the robber forcibly put the penis in my mouth, I remembered that and decided to be bold…,” Faithnewsgh.com quoted her as having said to Angel FM’s Nana Yaa Brefo on Monday, November 9, 2020.

The victim narrated that the suspect, Emmanuel Ankron, 23 drugged and sexually abused her before robbing her of her television set, mobile phone and an amount GHS5,50 on Saturday, November 7, at about 2 am.

As if that was not enough, the attacker allegedly asked the victim to give him a blowjob instead of leaving with the booty.

The lady hesitantly obliged but during the process, she decided to bite off the tip of the robber’s penis by way of defending herself.

Out of excruciating pain, the alleged armed robber bit the victim’s back in return and dashed out of the room, leaving behind the stolen items.

Both the victim and her attacker were admitted at the same hospital for treatment, while the latter’s severed penis was retrieved by the police for preservation.

According to the Obuasi District Police Commander, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Martin Asenso, Emmanuel Ankron was already being investigated for similar offences in the area before his latest operation which has backfired.

He is currently receiving treatment at the hospital under police guard.

The victim is also expected to undergo a further medical examination as part of the investigations.