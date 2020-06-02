Nollywood actress Linda Adedeji Aderemi who has been missing on the screens for some time now has disclosed the reason behind her long absence from the movie industry.

According to her, she had endured several miscarriages after seven years of marriage before having her first child in 2018, and it was such a traumatic experience for her, so she chose to take some time off.

The actress cum movie producer said her absence was a personal decision but assured that her fans will soon see her on the screens.

“I have done that several times in the past. I was busy, there was no time but I can’t do that again. The reason I dropped acting for two years then was because of my baby.

“I cherish my boy a lot. Many people asked why I was off the screen for so long, I just needed space because I gave birth to my baby in 2018 after seven years of marriage. I went through hell before I had my child. I had eleven miscarriages before I had my son.

“After then God had mercy on me and my family. I think it’s not too much to stay a year and take care of my boy. I will go back to acting very soon because my son is a year already.”

The UK based actress advised her fellow women to get married and live responsible lives, saying women who choose too much freedom over marriage don’t have life.

“Definitely every woman should be married, it’s good to be married, it’s good to have kids in the right way, with your husband by your side because that kid needs a dad so it’s good to be married.

“Whosoever that chooses to be a baby mama, I will say you have got no life. I understand those who became victims of rejection by men and leave them to take care of the kids, that is understandable, but choosing to be a baby mama, it is not a good life.”

She also claimed that power is the most important of all things a woman desires because its abundance opens doors for many opportunities.

“I give it to power, to be honest, love, money and sex are important but what matters most is power, when a woman is powerful, everyone will love you, people will love to be around you, people will bring money to you just to have access with important people and sex will be the cheapest thing. So I will say power is the ultimate among it all,” Linda Adedeji Aderemi claimed.