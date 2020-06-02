In a leaked conference call with governors of states, the controversial president accused them of being weak and making America a laughing stock.

However, in a bold response to all-powerful Trump, Art Avecedo, the Houston Police Chief told CNN's Amanpour on live television that the Chief Commander of the US Armed Forces lacks leadership and is behaving like an apprentice.

As if that was not surprising enough, the police boss ignored the risk of losing his job and asked Donald Trump to keep his mouth shut if he has nothing constructive to say.

TV Host Christiane Amanpour reminded Art Avecedo of his discretion to decide whether to talk about the US President on national TV or decline but his mannerism on TV showed that he was too angry to fearlessly let Trump go away with his attack on the police.

“Let me just say this to the President of the United States, on behalf of the police chiefs of this country: please, if you don’t have something constructive to say, keep your mouth shut.

“ you are putting men and women in their early 20s at risk. It's not about dominating, it's about winning hearts and minds. Let's be clear, we do not want people to confuse kindness with weakness we don't want ignorance to ruin what we have here in Houston.

“I'm speaking for my colleagues across the country, where there are officers being injured, community members are being injured. If you don't have something to say, then don't say it. Because that is the basic tenet of leadership and we need leadership now more than ever.

“It hurts me to know it, because whether we vote for someone or we don't vote for someone he's still our president'. It's time to be presidential, and not try to be like you are on the apprentice.

''This is not Hollywood, this is real life, and real lives are at risk. I ask the American people to please join with the police and stand together let's shift this to what needs to be, to the voting booth. Pay attention to the hearts of the people we elect.

“The reason this happens is that too many people in this country that are throwing blocks and bricks, damaging property, never bothered to vote. You have a choice, lift up your voice, be heard in a voting booth and continue to march peacefully,” angry Chief Art Avecedo said.

His brazen response to the President has won him accolades on social media with many users saying he has made efficient use of freedom of speech.