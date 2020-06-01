MyNewsGh.com reported the police at Abor as having confirmed the incident, suspecting attempted suicide.

Agbezuke who is reported to be on remand over his alleged involvement in a murder case is reported to have cut his manhood with a sharp object at about 11:30 pm on Sunday night at the blind side of police officers.

Chief Inspector Asirfi Yeboah, the Station Officer for Abor is reported as saying that he received a distress call from the counter NCO, one Corporal Emmanuel Kyei that he had gone on a routine check on the inmates in the cells only to detect that remand prisoner Agbezuke had cut off his manhood with an unknown object and was bleeding profusely.

The station officer and two other officers rushed the prisoner to Sacred Heart hospital, Abor for medical attention.

Interestingly, reports say when a search was conducted in the cells, neither the severed manhood nor the sharp object the inmate is suspected to have used in cutting it off could be found.

Investigations are said to be underway to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the bizarre incident.