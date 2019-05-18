A 24-year-old lady, Nana (not her real name) has revealed how she slept with 600 men for survival in her prostitution business.

According to the lady, since she had nothing to live on, she had to sleep with about 600 different men in a year.

She noted that after getting dumped by her boyfriend following lies told against her by jealous friend and having a low-paying job, she had no option than to go into sleeping with men for money.

According to Nana, she used what she has to get what she needs after her boyfriend who was sponsoring her education abandoned her midway f

Her words ;

“My boyfriend whom I met when I went to visit an uncle who was sponsoring my education. We had agreed to get married as soon as possible.

Then some people I regarded as friends started peddling wicked lies against me and without confirming if what they were saying was true or false, he called it quits just like that. They told him I had an incurable disease.

So, I decided to help myself because my parents cannot do anything for me. We are poor. My father used to be a driver but he is now unemployed while my mother is a full time housewife. Sometimes, she sells vegetables,”

“They were paying me GH¢150 a month and you work late hours. But if you go out to hustle in the night, you can get that kind of money within a day or two. About 600 men slept with me from last year to this year.”

But Nana is now singing a different tune. She said that she later discovered that prostitution is not as lucrative as she had thought.

She said that she is tired of warming men’s bed every night, adding that she wants to settle down.