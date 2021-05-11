RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Filla

“I just came to say thank you papa” – Tears flow as man dedicates university degree to late dad

A young man whose father died six years ago could not control his tears as he visited the graveyard to dedicate his university degree to him.

Chama Kings Mwansa will be graduating in a week’s time, according to reports.

Although his father passed away 6 years ago, the young man thought he deserves credit for the “unimaginable” achievement he has chalked.

Photos from the graveyard show tears rolling down the cheeks of Mwansa as a woman is also seen taking a selfie with him. At one point, he is seen wiping the tears with a handkerchief.

The emotional man took to his Facebook page to express his love for his late father and the contribution he made to his life.

“I just came over to let you that m graduating next week Friday with a credit and it’s not been easy, yet through His mercies, it is finished. It is barely six years now since you departed from us yet the pain inside our hearts is like yesterday’s event,” Chama Kings Mwansa wrote on Facebook.

“I never thought I would come this far, never even crossed my mind that one day I would be in the university, but here I am father standing on the same spot I stood six years ago testifying that the Mercies of the Lord endure forever.

“Dad, the boy you left is now a man and also an Unza graduate. Hence, I just came here to say #, thankyou papa”.

