TB Joshua’s daughter gets married to the same man for the third time

The event took place on Saturday, May 8, 2021, at a Catholic Church located at Unga Ltd in Arusha. It was followed by a grand ceremony held at the Arusha International Conference Center.

The couple first got married in Nigeria at the Pentecostal Church and later in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates before the latest one which happens to be the third in Arusha.

Father Festus Mangwangi who blessed the marriage is reported as saying that the union was not strange.

According to him, it was a hybrid marriage in which after marriage each one retains his or her religion, but the children will become members of the Catholic Church.

The man of God explained that before the marriage was solemnised, the bride and groom had signed a prenuptial agreement and later received the blessings of the Catholic Church.

He added two previous marriages were formalized in two different countries, a civil marriage and a formal marriage of the Pentecostal Church that the bride has been worshipping.

The groom who is a Catholic thought it necessary to follow the Catholic tradition he reached an agreement with his wife to remarry.

“This marriage is recognised by the Catholic Church as a hybrid marriage where each one remains with their religion but the children will be Catholics,” Father Festus Mangwangi is quoted as saying.

According to reports, hundreds of Arusha residents turned up at the AICC conference hall where a grand party took place.

The wedding was attended by TB Joshua’s wife and his relatives from Nigeria alongside the groom’s family.