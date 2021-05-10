Reports say prosecutors revealed on Sunday night, May 9 that the New York man who confessed to sexually assaulting her mother amidst beating before strangling her to death.

A criminal complaint said the suspect, Pushkar Sharma from Queens reportedly told police he woke up the morning before Mother’s Day “with an uncontrollable urge to hurt someone”.

The incident happened about 8 a.m. Saturday.

Pushkar Sharma reportedly went down to the basement of the family home on Winchester Blvd. near Braddock Ave. in Bellerose Manor and attacked his mother, prosecutors said.

He approached his 65-year-old mother from behind, wrapped his hands around her throat, and started choking and punching her in the face while she struggled for several minutes, reports say.

28-year-old man sexually abused mother and killed her a day before Mothers’ Day Pulse Ghana

The suspect allegedly sexually assaulted his mother and choked her and she lost consciousness but “he continued choking her until he was pretty sure she was dead”.

According to reports, Sharma picked his wallet and keys and walked to the 105th Precinct and confessed to the act.

Medics rushed her to Long Island Jewish Hospital, but she could not be saved.

Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said on Sunday: “What should have been a celebration of Mother’s Day became a brutal, tragic nightmare for a Queens family.”

Meanwhile, Sharma’s neighbour known as Kelvin is reported as saying that he knew Sharma had mental health problems it never occurred to him that the accused could go to the extent of committing the gruesome act.

“The family was really nice and friendly. I am shocked to know that the son could’ve done this,” he said, recalling how the suspect’s weird conduct made neighbours call police on him in the past.

“So, it’s not the first time. He’s been in trouble before,” Kelvin said. “You can clearly tell that he has some mental health issues. When he had the cops called on him previously, people said that he was not on his medications. Perhaps, the same happened this time around.”